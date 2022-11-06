Kevin Durant ‘would love to’ be a part of a new Commanders ownership group

Kevin Durant is one of the more famous Commanders fans on the planet, and based off a recent session with reporters, he's interested in becoming even more invested in Washington. Literally.

In an interview with ESPN’s Nick Friedell, the NBA superstar declared that the idea of being “a part of” a new ownership group at the top of the organization appeals to him.

“I would love to do it,” Durant told Friedell.” I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we’ll see.”

Dan and Tanya Snyder’s decision earlier this week to hire Bank of America Securities in order to explore potential transactions of the franchise is one of the bigger news items in the squad’s recent history. It certainly caught many people, if not everyone, off guard — including Durant, a D.C. native.

“How long has he had it now — 20-something years?” Durant said. “He’s probably the only owner I’ve known since I’ve been alive for the Redskins/Commanders. So it’s definitely shocking to see him put them up because it’s his baby. NFL teams are precious, they’re important.”

While in town to play the Wizards this past Friday night, Durant met up with Terry McLaurin to chat and exchange jerseys at Capital One Arena. Players like McLaurin represent studs that are worth building around, the current Net explained, and he’s hopeful that Washington’s fortunes will turn around soon.

“Our market is incredible,” he said. “There’s a lot of support in D.C., a lot of money in D.C. to be made. I feel like we drafted well the last couple years. We got some foundation pieces that can help you win football games moving forward. So yeah, I think it’s an attractive destination.”

As Durant knows, he’s far from the only one who’d like to be at the helm of a professional football outfit. Names like Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z have been rumored, while others who came up short in bidding for the Denver Broncos make sense, too. With his ties to the area, though, as well as his national profile, Durant would be a logical fit for any group that potentially takes over from the Snyders.

“I know we’ve had some losing seasons, but it’s starting to come around for us,” he said. “I’m excited as a fan. I’m excited about the sale. I’m excited to see who they bring in and who they sell the team to and see how we move forward with it.”