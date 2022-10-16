Pacers host the Wizards for season opener

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 227 BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Washington Wizards in the season opener.

Indiana finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference games and 16-25 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 114.9 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.

Washington went 35-47 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards averaged 25.0 assists per game on 40.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: None listed.

Wizards: Corey Kispert: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

