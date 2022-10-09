RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols, will miss game vs. Hornets

Chase Hughes

October 9, 2022, 12:30 PM

WASHINGTON — The Wizards will be without star shooting guard Bradley Beal for their third preseason game on Monday at the Charlotte Hornets, as Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols.

The Wizards will play one more preseason game, on Friday in New York, before getting set for their regular season opener. Their first game is Oct. 19 at the Indiana Pacers, leaving Beal 10 days to exit protocols in time to play.

Beal also missed the team’s second preseason game against the Golden State Warriors in Tokyo due to rest. Veteran Will Barton started in his place.

With Beal out, the Wizards are a bit thin at shooting guard given Corey Kispert is sidelined due to a sprained ankle. But they still have reinforcements with Barton and also 2022 first round pick Johnny Davis.

