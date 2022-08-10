Report: Wizards sign Howard’s Makur Maker to Exhibit 10 deal

The Wizards are adding a former five-star recruit in the form of Makur Maker as they prepare for training camp.

Washington signed Howard University’s Makur Maker to an Exhibit 10 contract, per The Washington Post’s Ava Wallace. The plan is for Maker to participate in Wizards training camp and then join the G-League affiliate Capital City Go-Go.

Maker’s Exhibit 10 deal does not prevent him from making the team, however. The Wizards have the ability to convert his deal into a two-way contract before the start of the regular season, similar to how the Boston Celtics handled 7’6 center Tacko Fall’s rookie season in 2019-20.

Maker’s name will be familiar to D.C. hoops fans after he committed to Howard in 2020, becoming the highest-ranked high school prospect to ever commit to a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). Maker only played two games for Howard thanks to a groin injury and the school having to shut down its basketball program midseason due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Maker then declared for the draft without signing with an agent to keep his options open, but after going undrafted in 2021, he decided not to return to school.

Most recently, Maker played for the Sydney Kings in Australia’s NBL and the Bulls’ summer league team in Las Vegas. In five games, the 6’11 big man averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and shot 44% from three.

Maker’s brother, Thon also played in the NBA after the Bucks took him 10th overall in the 2016 draft. Thon last played for the Cavaliers in 2020-21.