Kuzma, Wizards host the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (22-43, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (28-34, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Indiana in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Wizards are 21-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 7-17 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pacers have gone 11-31 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 44.9 rebounds per game led by Oshae Brissett averaging 5.0.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won 113-108 in the last matchup on Feb. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Chris Duarte is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 112.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 116.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee), Vernon Carey Jr.: out (hip).

Pacers: Lance Stephenson: day to day (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Myles Turner: out (foot), Chris Duarte: day to day (toe), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

