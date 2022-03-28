Georgetown, Capital City Go-Go alum Greg Monroe called up by Utah Jazz

Greg Monroe will be getting another shot at the NBA.

Georgetown, Go-Go alum Greg Monroe called up by Utah Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Greg Monroe will be getting another shot at the NBA.

The former Georgetown Hoyas star and, more recently, center for the Wizards’ G-League affiliate Capital City Go-Go, has been called up on a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz. Capital City announced the move Monday afternoon.

Per the Go-Go’s press release, “Monroe’s call-up with the Jazz marks his fourth 10-Day Contract this season after completing stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks. Monroe has played in 10 total games this season, averaging 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.”

Monroe was an effective center for Capital City this season as well. In 29 appearances in D.C., Monroe averaged 12.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He will be joining his ninth NBA team with the Jazz since being drafted seventh overall by Detroit in 2010. He’s put up 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as an NBA big man.

Capital City signed Monroe back in November after he made stops around Europe, playing in Moscow and Munich. Now a member of the Jazz, Monroe will miss the Go-Go’s upcoming stint in the G-League playoffs. The squad will likely rely more heavily on Jaime Echenique, who made history as the first Colombian NBA player this past season with the Wizards, down low.

Monroe is a fan favorite in D.C., as his tenure here started well before he arrived with the Go-Go. He spent two seasons as the starting center for the Georgetown Hoyas, where he earned first-team All-Big East in 2010.