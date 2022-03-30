Former Wizard Robin Lopez shoves G-Wiz to the floor for birthday prank

Robin Lopez hasn’t always had the best of relationships with mascots, particularly the Wizards’ G-Wiz.

Robin Lopez hasn’t always had the best of relationships with mascots, particularly the Wizards’ G-Wiz.

Despite Lopez spending the 2020-21 season in D.C., he’s never quite been able to let bygones be bygones when it comes to G-Wiz. The veteran center would often seek him out when he came to town as an opponent and the mascot has tried to get back at him whenever possible.

That included Wednesday when Lopez and the Orlando Magic took on the Wizards in Washington.

Robin Lopez's history with mascots lives on 😂 pic.twitter.com/apdP0Mnvbq — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) March 30, 2022

Lopez’s birthday is on Friday and G-Wiz appeared to, at first, present him with a gift. However, it turned out to be a ruse as the mascot unveiled a sign that asked him to pass the present on to his brother Brook Lopez instead.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old responded by shoving G-Wiz to the floor, gift and all. It’s unclear how much longer Lopez will be playing in the NBA, but his relationship with G-Wiz is not at all close to being repaired.