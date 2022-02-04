Wizards executive Sashi Brown resigns for position with Ravens

Less than three months after he was promoted and handed a contract extension, Sashi Brown has resigned from his position as president of Monumental Baseball and special advisor to chairman Ted Leonsis, NBC Sports Washington has confirmed. The news was first reported by the Athletic.

Brown is leaving the organization to join the Baltimore Ravens, as reported by ESPN and later announced by the team. His departure comes just days before the NBA trade deadline, a momentous time for the Wizards’ front office of which he was a part of. Brown helped oversee the analytics and research operation, which also informs the Mystics and Capital City Go-Go.

Brown joined the Wizards when Monumental Basketball was formed in the summer of 2019. He arrived when Tommy Sheppard was named general manager. When Brown received his recent promotion in November, Sheppard was made team president at the same time.

In a press release announcing their promotions, Leonsis said this of Brown:

“Sashi has been instrumental in making us a leader in analytics, research and player engagement while efficiently streamlining operations across all of our basketball teams and venues.”

Brown had previously worked in the NFL as the vice president of the Cleveland Browns. Before that, he spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This represents a return to the NFL, where Brown has spent the majority of his career.

Brown’s original post at Monumental was as chief planning and operations officer. During his nearly three years with the organization, he made a series of hires to expand the Wizards’ analytics efforts.

Now Brown leaves the organization right before they are likely to reshape their roster at the deadline and just months before they hope to re-sign star guard Bradley Beal to a contract extension.