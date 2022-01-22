CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Tatum, Boston set for matchup against Washington

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 3:01 AM

Boston Celtics (23-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Washington Wizards. Tatum ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.2 points per game.

The Wizards are 16-15 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.2 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Celtics are 16-13 in conference matchups. Boston has a 12-17 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 115-112 in overtime on Oct. 30, with Bradley Beal scoring 36 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is scoring 23.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.6 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Tatum averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.2 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is shooting 45.6% and averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 114.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 104.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Kyle Kuzma: out (neck spasms).

Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot), Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Marcus Smart: out (reconditioning).

