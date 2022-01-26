OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
NBA says Clippers’ four-point shot to beat Wizards should not have counted

Eduardo Razo

January 26, 2022, 6:36 PM

The Washington Wizards had a tough Tuesday night in their 116-115 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. 

After blowing a 35-point lead, the Wizards fell in the final seconds when Luke Kennard’s four-point play capped off the comeback win for LA. However, the NBA has acknowledged that the referees shouldn’t have called the four-point play in those final seconds to end the game. 

In their review of the play, the league states Wizards guard Bradley Beal placed two hands on Kennard’s body and made contact with his arm before starting his upward shooting motion. 

The NBA adds that a personal foul should have been assessed, and the basket should not count. 

Following the loss, Beal stated that the defeat to the Clippers was “10 times worse than” their lopsided defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics this past Sunday. The latest news won’t help their mood. 

Washington will look to end a four-game losing skid on Saturday when they visit the FedEx Forum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies. 

