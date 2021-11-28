Murray, Spurs to host Beal and the Wizards

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards take on Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs in a non-conference matchup.

Washington Wizards (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-13, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

The Spurs have gone 3-6 in home games. San Antonio ranks second in the Western Conference with 53.0 points per game in the paint led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 10.9.

The Wizards are 6-5 on the road. Washington is the Eastern Conference leader with 37.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 12.2 points. Murray is shooting 45.0% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Beal is scoring 23.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Wizards. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 104.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 101.9 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Doug McDermott: day to day (knee), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Wizards: Spencer Dinwiddie: out (rest), Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

