The Wizards received bad news when Bradley Beal was declared out of Friday’s preseason finale against the New York Knicks with a right knee contusion.

Wizards will await evaluation of Bradley Beal's knee contusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Beal played just 9:09 of game time and scored five points on 2-of-4 shooting. The team announced he would miss the remainder of the game right as the second half began in a 115-113 loss at the buzzer.

“We don’t know the extent, I don’t believe it’s anything substantial,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. said postgame. “But we’ll wait and see. He’ll be evaluated, probably [Saturday], and go from there.”

It’s possible the team and Beal were just playing things safe, considering it was the team’s preseason finale and the regular season begins Wednesday against the Raptors. Either way, the injury is worth monitoring over the next few days as the Wizards begin final preparations for the 2021-22 regular season.