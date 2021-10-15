Wizards finish preseason 0-4 as Julius Randle hits game-winner for Knicks

The Wizards capped their preseason with a 115-113 loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday and fell to 0-4 on their preseason campaign.

They’ll begin the regular season next Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and have their home opener that Friday against the Pacers.

Here are some takeaways from the team’s last tune-up before the regular season begins:

A winless preseason

The Wizards weren’t able to hang onto a late lead against the Knicks and thus fell to 0-4 in the preseason. The Wizards had as big as a 19-point lead, but surrendered it down the stretch as the Knicks caught fire from deep in the final moments.

The Knicks went on a 15-5 run in the final 2:30 of the game as the Wizards’ once-sturdy lead went haywire in a matter of seconds. Corey Kispert tied the game at 113 with a 3-pointer with just 15.8 seconds left, but it wasn’t enough for the Wizards.

For much of Friday’s game, the Wizards looked poised to leave with a win. And it just collapsed like a house of cards in the final few minutes.

Beal leaves with knee contusion

Beal played just 9:09 in the first half and didn’t play in the second due to a right knee contusion. The Wizards announced he would miss the remainder of the game right as the second half began.

Beal finished with five points on 2-of-4 shooting to end his preseason.

It’s expected coach Wes Unseld Jr. will address the injury postgame, though it’s unclear how severe of a contusion it is. The Wizards will return home Friday night just a few days before their season opener next Wednesday.

Holiday, Neto finish strong

Aaron Holiday capped a strong preseason with a 14-point performance on 6-of-10 shooting in 23:12 on the floor. He was 6-of-8 from the field at halftime and trailed only Spencer Dinwiddie by one point (with 14) at the break. Holiday replaced an injured Beal on the floor to begin the second half.

Raul Neto led the Wizards with 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting in 25 minutes on the floor.

The preseason was a mix of newly acquired Wizards all over the floor, and Holiday did well to prove himself in his minutes through the early part of his Wizards career.

Neto, back in D.C. again, was a welcome sign before the regular season begins.

Gafford’s big night on the glass

Daniel Gafford’s athleticism was on full display against the Knicks.

He led the Wizards with 10 rebounds and four blocks while going 4-of-8 from the floor. At the end of the first half, he had a monstrous one-handed put-back slam — it didn’t count since time had expired, but it still was impressive nonetheless.