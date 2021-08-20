Wizards release 2021-2022 schedule

The Washington Wizards released their 2021-22 regular season schedule Friday -- an 82-game marathon that begins Wednesday, Oct. 20 on the road against Toronto.

The Washington Wizards released their 2021-22 regular season schedule Friday — an 82-game marathon that begins Wednesday, Oct. 20 on the road against Toronto and concludes Sunday, April 10 on the road at Charlotte.

The Wizards play their home opener Friday, Oct. 22 against Indiana. Notable dates include Nov. 7 against defending NBA champ Milwaukee; Jan. 5, against Houston (and former face of the franchise John Wall); and March 19 against Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team’s longest homestand is an eight-game stretch from Jan. 11-25, while their longest road trip is a six-game journey from Dec. 13-23. Four of the team’s final five games are on the road.

