Wizards release 2021-2022 schedule

Dave Preston | dpreston@wtop.com

August 20, 2021, 4:12 PM

The Washington Wizards 2021-2022 schedule. (Courtesy Washington Wizards)

The Washington Wizards released their 2021-22 regular season schedule Friday — an 82-game marathon that begins Wednesday, Oct. 20 on the road against Toronto and concludes Sunday, April 10 on the road at Charlotte.

The Wizards play their home opener Friday, Oct. 22 against Indiana. Notable dates include Nov. 7 against defending NBA champ Milwaukee; Jan. 5, against Houston (and former face of the franchise John Wall); and March 19 against Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team’s longest homestand is an eight-game stretch from Jan. 11-25, while their longest road trip is a six-game journey from Dec. 13-23. Four of the team’s final five games are on the road.

The full schedule is available online.

Dave Preston

Dave has been in the D.C. area for 10 years and in addition to working at WTOP since 2002 has also been on the air at Westwood One/CBS Radio as well as Red Zebra Broadcasting (Redskins Network).

