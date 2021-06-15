Wizards’ Beal named to All-NBA Third Team

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is named to the All-NBA Third Team for the 2020-21 season.

It is the first time in his career he was selected for an All-NBA team, which usually recognizes the top 15 players of the season.

He becomes the 14th player in franchise history to be voted to an all-league team.

“I am humbled and honored,” Beal told the Associated Press.

Beal ranked second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 31.3 points per game, and helped lead to the Wizards to their first playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season.

Beal joins Utah’s Rudy Gobert, Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, Miami’s Jimmy Butler and the Clippers’ Paul George as part of the All-NBA Third Team.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.