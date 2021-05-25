Report: Capital One Arena to increase capacity to 50% for Wizards playoff games

Capital One Arena could be more packed than it has all year when the Washington Wizards host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday.

Report: Capital One Arena will allow 50% capacity for Wizards games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Monumental Sports & Entertainment has been granted a waiver by D.C. officials to have 50 percent capacity at its upcoming home games, according to the Washington Post, a drastic increase from the previous capacity limit of 25 percent.

With the new capacity requirements in place, nearly 10,000 fans will be allowed to attend Saturday’s playoff game, the Wizards’ first home postseason contest since 2018.

Additionally, there will be no more social distancing guidelines for most sections in the venue, meaning fans will be packed together for the first time all year. Previously, tickets were purchased in either groups of two or four and were spread out from separate parties.

The Wizards will have at least two more home games this year: May 29 and May 31. If Wizards-Sixers reaches Game 6, Washington will host that matchup on June 4, too,

If the Wizards extend their season to June 11 and beyond, they will be able to fill Capital One Arena fully based on the city’s plan to lift restrictions entirely on said date.