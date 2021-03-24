CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Why Wizards center Robin Lopez recently started wearing a headband

Mike DePrisco

March 24, 2021, 2:46 PM

Lopez reveals the inspiration behind him wearing a headband originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

If you haven’t noticed over the last two Wizards games, Robin Lopez has decided to put a headband on to corral his massive, curly hair. 

When asked about his decision after practice Wednesday, he detailed his inspiration in the most Robin Lopez way possible. 

“You don’t dissect things like that,” Lopez said. “It could be inspiration from a bolt of lightning. Who knows?”

Who knows, really. 

Nobody will legitimately complain about Lopez wearing a headband now after going through most of the season just letting his hair flow free, but if it starts to impact his ice cream scoop hook shot, the headband will simply have to go. 

The Wizards will tip-off against the Knicks for the second game in a row Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., so we’ll see what the lightning bolt gives us this time around.

Tags:

robin lopez

