Bradley Beal says ‘it means the world’ having his sons watch him play in All-Star Game

Wizards' Bradley Beal celebrates his sons' first appearance on the sidelines as a starter in his third All-Star game in Atlanta Sunday night.

Beal says 'it means the world' having sons watch him play in All-Star Game

Bradley Beal’s first All-Star start came with an added bonus from the sidelines.

His sons, Bradley “Deuce” and Braylon, were able to be in attendance at the All-Star Game in Atlanta on Sunday night to see their dad in action.

Deuce, 2, and Braylon, 1, got to see their dad together for the first time as an All-Star starter, which turned into a special experience for Beal and the family.

“It was amazing because my boys, they love basketball,” Beal said after the All-Star Game. “Ironically, I don’t teach them anything about it, I don’t show it to them — I kinda blame my wife (Kamiah) for that. It’s amazing that they want to be here, they want to be interactive and that they just love watching their dad play.”

Beal led Team Durant in scoring with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting (including six 3-pointers) in a 170-150 loss to Team LeBron. He got to play with his friend from St. Louis and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, too.

The game was Beal’s third-ever All-Star Game appearance and the first with both of his sons able to see him in person.

They might still be toddlers, but Beal still wants to be able to show his sons what he was as an NBA player.

“It means the world to me, it makes me want to go out and play super hard and impress them,” Beal said of his sons. “I can’t one day down the line (have) my kids say I was terrible and I’m not really good. So I have to be able to back up my talk.”