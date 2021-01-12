Wizards-Jazz game postponed as contact tracing leaves Wizards short on players

The Wizards and Jazz game scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed to a later date due to a host of players being in the league's Covid-19 health and safety protocol.

Wizards-Jazz postponed as Wizards go through contact tracing originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards and Jazz game scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed to a later date due to a host of players being in the league’s Covid-19 health and safety protocol.

Washington has both Rui Hachimura and Moe Wagner in protocol. As the Wizards continue to go through contact tracing, they don’t have the eight active players required to play a game. This is the first game the Wizards have had postponed due to Covid-19 this season.

This is just the latest NBA game to be moved due to the coronavirus, which continues to spread rapidly around the world. Monday and Tuesday of this week saw the Mavs-Pelicans and Celtics-Heat games postponed. The Celtics have been hit particularly bad with several games being affected.

The NBA released only the first half of the 2020-21 regular season schedule to maintain some flexibility in the event games were postponed. It is unclear when the Wizards and Jazz would make up their game, but it is likely to be sometime in the second half.