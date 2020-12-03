Russell Westbrook will wear No. 4 jersey for Wizards, shedding the No. 0

Russell Westbrook will wear No. 4 jersey for the Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Russell Westbrook will be…

Russell Westbrook will be wearing the No. 4 jersey for the Washington Wizards, the team announced Thursday evening.

With the decision, Westbrook will be shedding the No. 0 he’s worn his entire 12-year career. It also means Gilbert Arenas, aka Agent Zero, will remain as the only player in Wizards history to ever wear the No. 0. Though, Arenas did give Westbrook his blessing to wear the number if he chose.

“‘0’ is all u Brodie … it will be a honor,” Arenas said under Westbrook’s Instagram post thanking the city of Houston.

It’s unknown whether Arenas’ unceremonious ending with the Wizards played a part in Westbrook’s new number, or if the former league MVP decided on his own it was time for a change as he gets set to play for his third team in as many years. But the No. 4 isn’t new to him.

Westbrook sported the number in high school. He was also the fourth overall pick of the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2008 draft.

Eighteen players in Wizards franchise history have sported the No. 4, including Moses Malone, Chris Webber, Antawn Jamison and Marcin Gortat.