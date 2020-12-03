John Wall thanks Wizards, Washington after trade to Houston

Longtime Wizards star John Wall took to Twitter to bid farewell to Wizards fans and Washington before heading to Houston.

After saying farewell to members of the Wizards organization at Capital One Arena on Thursday morning, longtime Wizards star John Wall took to Twitter to bid farewell to Wizards fans and Washington before heading to Houston.

“Where do I even begin?” he wrote on Twitter. “Ten years is a long time to think back on. I came to DC as a skinny 19 year old with big dreams and goals. You embraced me and my family with open arms. You rocked with me from Day 1 until now.

“From a young rookie to an All-Star, I did my best to make you proud. Through good times like that Game 6 versus Boston, through injuries & rehab, I have always felt the love from you. I appreciate you and will always always have love for DC. I may not wear the jersey anymore but I will never forget what it meant to represent for y’all. This isn’t the way I thought I would say goodbye to this city, so I won’t. I will say THANK YOU.”

Wall was traded to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook on Wednesday, signaling the end of an era in Washington.