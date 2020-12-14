In The Loop: Wizards arrive for 1st game, Bills electric slide celebration

First up in our look around the sports world, the Washington Wizards were dressed to impress while arriving to their first preseason game of the season against the Brooklyn Nets.

In The Loop: Wizards arrive for 1st game, Bills electric slide

First up in our look around the sports world, the Washington Wizards were dressed to impress while arriving to their first preseason game of the season against the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately the fits only took them so far and they fell by a score of 119-114.

Next up, the Buffalo Bills took full advantage of their Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After one of their three touchdowns on the night, the guys took to the showtime cam to have a full on electric slide moment.

Lastly, the Toronto Raptors have a new home this NBA season in Tampa, Fla. and their Raptor mascot is fully embracing their new culture by sporting a tropical suit ahead of game day.

