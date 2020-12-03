First half of Wizards 2020-21 schedule released with Russell Westbrook’s first game vs. 76ers

Russell Westbrook and the Wizards will face John Wall and Houston Rockets on Jan. 26 in a slightly shortened season.

First half of Wizards 2020-21 schedule released originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The first half of the Wizards’ 2020-21 regular season schedule is now out, with their season-opener set for Dec. 23 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Wizards also have matchups against the Lakers, Trail Blazers and Nuggets in the first half. They will face John Wall for the first time when they play the Houston Rockets on January 26 in Houston and again on Feb. 15 at home.

Download and subscribe to the Wizards Talk Podcast

The Wizards will play a total of 72 games this season, but the league is keeping things flexible due to the coronavirus. Teams will play games in their home arenas and not in a bubble, like they did to close out the 2019-20 campaign in Orlando.

Click here for the full first half of the Wizards’ schedule.