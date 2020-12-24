ESPN’s Zach Lowe ranks Wizards as 17th-most fun NBA team in 2020-21 season

ESPN's Zach Lowe ranks Wizards 17th-most fun team to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington The Washington Wizards have…

The Washington Wizards have compiled an intriguing roster this season, through trades and free agency, that has D.C. fans everywhere optimistic that the 2020-21 NBA season will be different from recent years. With the notable additions of Russell Westbrook and Deni Avdija to pair beside Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans and others, ESPN’s Zach Lowe ranked the team No. 17 on his list of “most fun teams” this season.

“This seems low too, but we’re entering the range where teams are both good and entertaining,” Lowe said. “The Russell Westbrook-Bradley Beal backcourt will be must-watch. Westbrook will dial the pace up to 11, and rampage in spread pick-and-roll — especially when Scott Brooks pairs him with Beal and the Davis Bertans-Thomas Bryant super-shooting frontcourt.”

“Bertans is one of the league’s most audacious gunners,” Lowe continued. “He might fire from 30 feet over a double team — and Bryant among its angriest dunkers.”

Lowe’s spot on. While Washington fell 113-107 to the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night, Westbrook recorded the franchise’s first ever opening-night triple-double, Beal finished with 31 points and Bertans had a stretch in the third quarter where he drilled three straight long-distance 3-pointers.

Lowe was also extremely complimentary of the Wizards commentary duo featuring NBC Sports Washington’s Justin Kutcher and former NBAer Drew Gooden.

“I enjoyed the chemistry between Justin Kutcher and Drew Gooden on the call last season,” Lowe said. “Gooden has the mix you want from a recently retired player: insight into current veterans, funny stories, and a willingness to be critical.”

Tune in at 6 PM to NBC Sports Washington on Saturday for complete coverage of the Wizards home opener against the Orlando Magic.