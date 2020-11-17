Wizards potentially changing course on John Wall-Bradley Beal reunion, but why?

What changed for Wizards to reconsider a Wall-Beal reunion? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Could the John Wall era…

Could the John Wall era in D.C. be over? According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards have discussed a deal involving him and Russell Westbrook, two point guards with a combined 14 all-star appearances.

Sources tell NBC Sports Washington that Wall was surprised recently to hear general manager Tommy Sheppard say the team is now building around Bradley Beal, but understood the thinking considering Beal has emerged as an All-NBA talent since Wall’s absence.

As for Beal, after consistent trade rumors linked to his name, sources tell NBC Sports Washington that Beal wants to see an improved roster around him to challenge for a playoff spot as he enters his ninth season in Washington.

Charania’s report clearly states that there is “no traction yet,” suggesting that Houston is seeking more assets.

Washington has the 9th and 37th overall picks in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, and it’s unlikely that Washington would move off at least the first-round pick in a trade scenario.

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, was named the 2016-17 NBA MVP, averaged a triple-double in each of his final three seasons in Oklahoma City before being traded to Houston last season, where he shot a career-best 47% from the field.

Something to consider about this report: For the last two years, Wizards brass has pointed to this moment to reunite Wall and Beal back on the court with a roster made up of younger talent. The question is what happened between then and now?