Wizards’ Beal out for restart, remainder of NBA season due to injury

Dave Preston | @davpresto

July 7, 2020, 11:44 AM

The Washington Wizards won’t have their leading scorer when the suspended season resumes next month in Orlando, Florida: Bradley Beal will not participate in the NBA’s 2019-20 season restart due to a right rotator cuff injury.

Beal was averaging a career-high 30.5 points per game when the season was suspended in March.

He isn’t the only regular not playing this summer: Second-leading scorer Davis Bertans is also sitting out the rebooted season.

The Wizards, at 24-40, are one of ten teams competing for four unfilled playoff spots.

