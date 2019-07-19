Report: Wizards promote Tommy Sheppard to GM

The Wizards are expected to formally announce Sheppard's promotion next week. He will be named the 12th general manager in franchise history.

The Washington Wizards have removed the interim tag from Tommy Sheppard’s title, promoting him to general manager, according to a report from The Washington Post. WTOP confirmed the report Friday night.

The Wizards are expected to formally announce Sheppard’s promotion next week. He will be named the 12th general manager in franchise history.

Sheppard spent 16 years as a Wizards executive and took over general manager duties on an interim basis after Ernie Grunfeld was relieved of his duties April 2.

According to The Washington Post, Sheppard is now expected to make several additions within the basketball operations department.

