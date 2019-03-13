Wizards hang on, take down resilient Magic

The Wizards defeated the Orlando Magic 100-90 at Capital One Area on Wednesday night, their second straight win to pull within three-and-a-half games of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) dunks in front of Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross, left, and center Khem Birch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Wizards defeated the Orlando Magic 100-90 at Capital One Area on Wednesday night, their second straight win to pull within three-and-a-half games of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards won their second straight game, defeating the Orlando Magic 100-90 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night.

Bradley Beal led the way with 23 points, but the Wizards got a major boost off the bench from Thomas Bryant and Jabari Parker. Bryant recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Parker scored 19 on 9-for-12 shooting.

All-Star center Nikola Vucevic paced the Magic with 20 points, while three other Orlando players finished in double figures.

One thing you should know about the game: Washington’s reserves outscored Orlando’s 59-20, making the difference in an important game between two teams in the midst of the playoff race.

The highlight you should see: Bryant rocks the rim.

What’s next: The Wizards host the Hornets Friday night at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

