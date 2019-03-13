202
Wizards hang on, take down resilient Magic

By Joshua Luckenbaugh | @NBCSWashington March 13, 2019 10:08 pm 03/13/2019 10:08pm
The Wizards defeated the Orlando Magic 100-90 at Capital One Area on Wednesday night, their second straight win to pull within three-and-a-half games of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Bradley Beal led the way with 23 points, but the Wizards got a major boost off the bench from Thomas Bryant and Jabari Parker. Bryant recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Parker scored 19 on 9-for-12 shooting.

All-Star center Nikola Vucevic paced the Magic with 20 points, while three other Orlando players finished in double figures.

One thing you should know about the game: Washington’s reserves outscored Orlando’s 59-20, making the difference in an important game between two teams in the midst of the playoff race.

The highlight you should see: Bryant rocks the rim.

What’s next: The Wizards host the Hornets Friday night at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

