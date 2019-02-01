Wizards welcome East-leading Bucks to town on Saturday

The Wizards face a tough test on Saturday against one of the Eastern Conference's toughest teams. Here's everything you need to know about the game, which features one of the NBA's top young players, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

WASHINGTON — Coming off a dominating 107-89 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, the Wizards face a tough test on Saturday against one of the Eastern Conference’s toughest teams. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Here’s what you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks coming to D.C.

What: Bucks at Wizards

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Capital One Arena

How to watch it: NBC Sports Washington (television), NBC Sports Washington’s MyTeams app

What to look for:



Can the Wizards continue to bring energy? In Tuesday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Wizards looked a little low on energy and motivation. That changed on Wednesday, as Washington clicked on all cylinders in the win over the Pacers, while showing their excitement through celebrations both on the court and the bench. Some of those were inspired by center Thomas Bryant. NBC Sports Washington’ Chase Hughes wrote earlier this week about how Bryant’s energy has been spreading to other players, including Jeff Green. Against a strong team like the Bucks, Washington will have to make sure to come out energized and ready to go.



More time for McRae? NBC Sports Washington’s Ben Standig explained the situation surrounding Wizards guard Jordan McRae, and how he is making the most of his minutes off the bench. In Tuesday’s loss, he dropped 15 points while going a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and helping mount a late comeback attempt. He added another 12 points in Wednesday’s win, and could be a difference-maker in a game where the Wizards will need production from everybody.

Opponent to watch: Standing at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Giannis Antetokounmpo is called “The Greek Freak” for a reason. One of the most exciting and athletic players the league has to offer, Antetokounmpo has made the 2018-19 season his best one yet. Averaging around 26 points and 12 rebounds per contest, he has the Bucks toward the top of the Eastern Conference and himself firmly in the MVP race. With the announcement of All-Star roster this week, Giannis will act as the captain for the Eastern Conference and make the picks in the upcoming draft. You can check out the full All-Star rosters here.

Quote of the day:

“I have never seen him not bouncing off a wall,” Beal said to NBC Sports Washington on Thomas Bryant. “Sometimes I have to calm him down, he be too hype. But we need that. His positive vibes and positive energy, we feed off that so it’s great.”

Last time these teams met:

Washington defeated Milwaukee 113-106 on Jan. 11 behind a 32-point performance from Bradley Beal. The Wizards will look for more of the same form their All-Star this time around.

Stats to know:

4 straight: That’s how many games Bradley Beal has been the team’s leading scorer.

