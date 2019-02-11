Wizards face Pistons in matchup with important playoff implications

The Washington Wizards look to keep their positive momentum going Monday night as they travel to Detroit for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Pistons.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The Washington Wizards look to keep their positive momentum going Monday night as they travel to Detroit for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Pistons. The two teams met Jan. 21 as Washington walked away victorious, 101-87. The Wizards (24-32) trail the Pistons (25-29) by two games for the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference. Here are a few things to consider before diving in Monday night:

What: Wizards vs. Pistons

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

When: Monday, February 11 at 7 p.m.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington +, MyTeams

The reinvigorated Washington Wizards have found strength in numbers with the additions of Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis. In the midst of recovering and coping with his ruptured Achilles, John Wall is staying true to himself and plans to finish college. It’s well-documented in NBA circles how fiery of a player Bobby Portis is. He wasted no time reminding those in Washington following his debut as a Wizard.

WIZARDS-PISTONS PREVIEW VOD

Last time these teams met: The two teams met last month as Washington walked away victorious, 101-87. Trevor Ariza led the scoring efforts with 20.

Stat to Know: Through two games with his new team, Bobby Portis is averaging 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while logging 28.5 minutes.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.