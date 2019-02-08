202
New-look Wizards cruise by Cavaliers in 1st game since trade deadline

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington February 8, 2019 11:01 pm 02/08/2019 11:01pm
With several new faces in the lineup after the trades of Otto Porter and Markieff Morris, the Wizards took out the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-106 Friday night at Capital One Arena. See photos.

With several new faces in the lineup after the trades of Otto Porter and Markieff Morris, the Wizards took out the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-106 Friday night at Capital One Arena.

In his first game as a Wizard, Bobby Portis dropped 30 points off the bench, including 18 on 7-8 shooting in the first half. Bradley Beal added 25 and was honored before the game for making his second All-Star team.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 27 points, Jordan Clarkson adding 24 in the losing effort.

One thing you should know about the game: The Wizards assisted on 35 of their 46 made field goals Friday night. Beal led the way with 13 assists, and Jabari Parker dished nine dimes to go along with seven points and 11 rebounds in his Washington debut.

The highlight you should see:

What’s next: The Wizards travel to Chicago to face Otto Porter and the Bulls Saturday night at 8 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington Plus and MyTeams.

