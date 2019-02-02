202
Bucks trample Wizards behind 37 from Giannis Antetokounmpo

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington February 2, 2019 10:13 pm 02/02/2019 10:13pm
The Bucks came to Capital One Arena and showed why they’re the best team in the East, crushing the Wizards 131-115 Saturday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 37 points, grabbing 10 rebounds to secure a double-double. Five other Bucks also finished in double figures.

Bradley Beal paced the Wizards with 24 points, but knocked down just one of five shots from three-point range. Jeff Green chipped in with 20 points in the losing effort.

One thing you should know about the game: Milwaukee was flawless from the charity stripe, knocking down all 24 of its free throw attempts. Antetokounmpo alone was 17-17 from the free throw line. Washington, meanwhile, made 19 of 26 free throw attempts.

The highlight you should see

What’s next: The Wizards host the Atlanta Hawks Monday night at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

