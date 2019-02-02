Bucks trample Wizards behind 37 from Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Bucks came to Capital One Arena and showed why they’re the best team in the East, crushing the Wizards 131-115 Saturday night.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Washington. Green was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 37 points, grabbing 10 rebounds to secure a double-double. Five other Bucks also finished in double figures.

Bradley Beal paced the Wizards with 24 points, but knocked down just one of five shots from three-point range. Jeff Green chipped in with 20 points in the losing effort.

One thing you should know about the game: Milwaukee was flawless from the charity stripe, knocking down all 24 of its free throw attempts. Antetokounmpo alone was 17-17 from the free throw line. Washington, meanwhile, made 19 of 26 free throw attempts.

What’s next: The Wizards host the Atlanta Hawks Monday night at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

