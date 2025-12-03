Former Orlando Pride sporting director Haley Carter joins the Washington Spirit

Former Orlando Pride sporting director Haley Carter has joined the Washington Spirit as the National Women's Soccer League team's president of soccer operations, the Spirit announced Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Former Orlando Pride sporting director Haley Carter has joined the Washington Spirit as the National Women’s Soccer League team’s president of soccer operations, the Spirit announced Wednesday.

Carter steps into the role at a crucial moment as the Spirit works to re-sign star forward Trinity Rodman, who is a free agent and has been getting attention from teams overseas.

Carter, a former goalkeeper for the Houston Dash, was with the Pride for three years, during which time the team won an NWSL title and acquired such dynamic players as Barbra Banda and Lizbeth Ovalle. Carter left Orlando last month.

The Spirit also announced that Nathan Minion was named general manager on a permanent basis. Minion has served as GM since Mark Krikorian left the team in March.

“Haley represents exactly the type of leader we want driving our soccer operations forward,” Spirit majority owner Michele Kang said in a statement released by the team. “She brings unique experience as a former NWSL player and proven executive with a clear commitment to elevating women’s soccer. This new role reflects our continued investment in the Spirit’s infrastructure, supporting Nate and his team as we build a sustainable, world-class soccer organization.”

The Spirit finished 12-6-8 this season, second in the league standings to the Kansas City Current. The Spirit advanced to the NWSL championship match, but fell 1-0 to Gotham FC.

“To be part of Michele’s vision to set a new global standard in women’s football was an opportunity I could not pass up,” Carter said. “What Michele is building is truly special — a player-first investment model focused on sustainability, innovation, and growth.”

