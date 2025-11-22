Previewing Washington Spirit’s NWSL championship game against Gotham FC

The Washington Spirit will face Gotham FC at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern for the NWSL championship game.

WTOP's José Umaña previews the Washington Spirit as they prepare to take on Gotham FC for the NWSL championship in San Jose, California, Saturday night.

All eyes will be on the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League championship game Saturday, as the Washington Spirit takes on Gotham FC at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern, and is airing on CBS or streaming online. It’s expected to be a close matchup.

The match marks Washington’s second consecutive appearance in the finals, after losing to Orlando last year in Kansas City, and the fourth overall in franchise history.

The No. 2-seeded Spirit last won the championship in 2021, when it bested the Chicago Red Stars in extra time.

Fans have eagerly awaited the Spirit-Gotham rematch, as the two teams hold a longtime rivalry.

For Gotham FC, the team is looking to make history by becoming the lowest seed ever to win the title after beating top-seeded Kansas City Current and Orlando Pride in the playoffs.

Washington’s Trinity Rodman may be playing her last game in the league because of salary cap constraints. On the other side, Gotham fans will be watching the team’s Esther González, who has scored 13 goals this season.

WTOP’s Washington Spirit Beat Reporter, José Umaña, joined WTOP anchor Ian Crawford for a preview of the game.

The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Ian Crawford: The Washington Spirit take a shot at their second NWSL championship in five years when they meet Gotham FC tonight in San Jose. WTOP’s José Umaña — our alcalde de Fútbol — joins us with a closer look at how the team is prepping for the big game.

José Umaña: Head Coach Adrián González said yesterday that the team have been trying to keep it loose, keep it normal. For any media member or a fan who’s been at a training session, the Spirit, especially in these last couple of weeks, has tried to remain loose. They said they learned from last year’s final where they were too focused on what Marta could do and what Orlando could do, as they were the No. 1 team in the league that year. This year, the Spirit are way more relaxed and are much less tense. They talked about using a sports psychologist and trying to find ways to keep their friendly atmosphere going. They played a weird version of dodge ball a couple of days ago and right before the semifinal, and last night before the media availability yesterday, they were apparently listening to Daddy Yankee the entire time as they worked out. So very chill vibes to keep it loose and keep the focus at hand, which is the final. Ian Crawford: Now again, this kind of plays against what I was talking about before, with the great turnaround that the team had over the summer. Is some of that momentum kind of building with them going into the final?

José Umaña: Yeah, right after the summer break there was a coaching change, as I mentioned. It’s no longer Jonatan Giráldez. It’s now Adrián González, who was the assistant, and he really tried to bring more of an uplifting, relaxed attitude while the team continued playing more of an aggressive attacking style. They went on a 14-game unbeaten run between August all the way to mid October, and the team has really gelled — it’s found its groove. Last week, Croix Bethune, the midfielder who wasn’t able to play in last year’s final, said their semifinal match against Portland was the best game they played. But she believes they’re not peaking yet. So that’s some positive vibes that you don’t expect to hear from a player — that they believe they can go even higher as they play in a semifinal now heading into a final. Ian Crawford: How much will the Spirit be missing the rowdy Audi Field advantage when they go to San Jose tonight?

José Umaña: It’s a huge advantage. The Spirit are 6 for 6 playing at Audi Field in front of that fan base. Even though there was a large contingent of Spirit fans at the neutral site game in Kansas City for last year’s championship, they will be missing that (home field). But for those who remember, and you kind of brought it up, in the beginning half the season, the Spirit were much better on the road than they were playing at home. There was a little bit of anxiety playing at home until the coaching change. They still were, even after the coaching change, a road-based team that could perform well. And if they start the game off on the right foot, going in on the attack and trusting their 3-forward line, there will be problems for Gotham. Ian Crawford: Now we all know about Trinity Rodman, who is probably playing her last game in the Spirit kit. Who else should we watch for tonight? You mentioned Croix Bethune? Who else?

José Umaña: Yeah, I would definitely look out for NWSL Defender of the Year Tara McKeown. Not only has she transitioned in the last three years from attacker, playing striker, looking for the eye to the goal, but she’s now a defender, being the key cog in that defense and limiting attacks. She has also been a part of the attack. She essentially becomes what in our sport, we call an 8 — she becomes another midfielder, moving the ball aggressively and making key passes to restart the attack and bringing the ball so much so that she doesn’t even mind taking a shot. If she gets the ball early on and often, she may create problems for that Gotham midfield that likes to hold on to the ball, if she’s able to be aggressive right away. And look, if this game goes to penalty kicks, which I hope not, I think Spirit fans would like to avoid another heart attack.

