Kendall Fuller returns to Redskins in free agency after Super Bowl win with Chiefs

The Redskins are into the free agent market and have, according to numerous sources, signed Fuller, a defensive back who attended Virginia Tech, to a four-year, $40-million contract.

Kendall Fuller is back with the Redskins and back with a Super Bowl ring.

The Redskins are into the free agent market and have, according to numerous sources, signed Fuller, a defensive back who attended Virginia Tech, to a four-year, $40-million contract.

Fuller was drafted by the Redskins in 2016 and just capped two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He intercepted a pass in the Chiefs recent Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Fuller was a part of the trade that brought now-injured quarterback Alex Smith to Washington.

Fuller led the Redskins with four interceptions in 2017 while primarily playing cornerback, but during last season with the Chiefs, he also took snaps at free safety.

Fuller went to Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland and grew up near Baltimore.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.