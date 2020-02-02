Redskins’ Davis retires in comic pre-Super Bowl video

The Washington Redskins' Vernon Davis announced his retirement Sunday in an unusual way.

Vernon Davis has played in the NFL 14 years, and suffered a concussion this past season. So maybe it’s not such a surprise that he retired on Sunday. But the way he announced it wasn’t exactly routine.

Davis, of the Washington Redskins, announced he was hanging it up during a video shot with former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and former Steelers and Bengals linebacker James Harrison in a video that aired in the runup to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In a parody of “The Golden Girls” entitled “The Golden Gronks,” Gronkowski announced he was chilling in the retirement haven of Florida with his “retirement crew.” He introduced Harrison, then Davis, who grins at the camera and says “that’s right; I’m retiring.”

The crew also includes Gronkowski’s ex-high school nurse, Miss Cheryl. Please let that be real.

Davis, a D.C. native who went to Dunbar High School and the University of Maryland, told WTOP last year that he majored in studio art and opened an art gallery in San Jose; he’s also made some movie and TV cameos, has had several acting roles and has been an honorary captain of the U.S. Curling team. Oh yeah – he also played 14 years for the 49ers, the Redskins and the Broncos, where he won a Super Bowl.

Maybe the method he used to announce his retirement isn’t all that unusual after all.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.