Redskins Team President Bruce Allen reportedly out of football operations

Redskins Team President Bruce Allen, who has been with the organization since 2010, will be relieved of his duties when it comes to running the team’s football operations on Monday, according to NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay.

Washington plays its final game of the 2019 season Sunday in Dallas.

It remains unclear whether Allen will be back with the Redskins in any capacity next season.

ESPN is also reporting that former Carolina Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera is the primary candidate to take over as head coach for the Redskins next season, replacing Jay Gruden, who was fired earlier this year. Rivera led the Panthers to three NFC South titles and a Super Bowl berth in nine seasons.

