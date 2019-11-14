Headed to Redskins-Jets? Your ticket may be the cheapest part of the trip

How much are tickets to watch the Redskins-Jets game Sunday? Less than almost anything else you'll do there.

Wanna go see the Redskins take on the Jets at FedEx Field on Sunday? You’re not alone — although you might be close.

Tickets are plentiful on the secondhand ticket-sale website StubHub, and some of them will not set you back much — as of 11 a.m. Thursday, the cheapest are going for $9.80. (On the team site, they’re going for $71 and up.)

How cheap is that? Well, you’ll pay more to park at the stadium — in fact, you could treat (Editor’s Note: Debatable word choice) four friends to tickets at that price and still pay less than for parking, which is currently going for $46. And that’s on StubHub, not the official team site, where parking ranges from $55 to $65.

That ticket is less than you’ll pay for a beer at the stadium, and for pretty much anything on the concession list. Heck, it’s less than it costs to park to watch Redskins’ training camp in summer.

Just a reminder: That cheap ticket gets you in to see the Redskins (who are 1-8 and whose single win was by a single point over the Miami Dolphins, a team whose management is trying to lose games this year) take on the Jets (who are 2-7 and lost to the Miami Dolphins, a team whose management is trying to lose games this year).

Oh, and it looks to be a balmy 41 at the 1 p.m. kickoff time. Only a 10% chance of rain though.

