Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans

Mike Scott, who played at Virginia and spent time with the Wizards, wore his Redskins jersey to the Eagles game and fisticuffs ensued.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was involved in a fight with Eagles fans while tailgating outside the stadium after he wore a Redskins jersey and hat to the party.

Mike Scott is out here FIGHTING Eagles fans. Not a good look for either side, tbh pic.twitter.com/megbLK6okA — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) September 8, 2019

Scott, the Virginia native who played his college career at the University of Virginia and spent the 2017-18 season with the Wizards, didn’t appear to get injured in the video of the fight. He stuck around and took selfies, according to posts by other fans.

Scott has become a popular player in the city for responding to invitations on social media and showing up to hang out with fans. He dropped in at wedding reception earlier in the summer.

