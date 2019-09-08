Home » Washington Redskins » Sixers forward Mike Scott…

Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans

The Associated Press

September 8, 2019, 2:50 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was involved in a fight with Eagles fans while tailgating outside the stadium after he wore a Redskins jersey and hat to the party.

Scott, the Virginia native who played his college career at the University of Virginia and spent the 2017-18 season with the Wizards, didn’t appear to get injured in the video of the fight. He stuck around and took selfies, according to posts by other fans.

Scott has become a popular player in the city for responding to invitations on social media and showing up to hang out with fans. He dropped in at wedding reception earlier in the summer.

