Redskins return to Richmond after preseason opener; QB race still wide open

After getting a chance to watch the film from Thursday night, head coach Jay Gruden said he liked some of what he saw from his rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The Washington Redskins returned to in Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday and took the field for the first time since their preseason opener.

After getting a chance to watch the film from Thursday night’s 30-10 loss in Cleveland, head coach Jay Gruden said he liked some of what he saw from his rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

“He came in there [in the] second quarter and put a couple back-to-back passes that were really nice out there,” Gruden said. “He had a couple of turnovers, which hurt him. The big thing is we’re trying to really get corrected is just everything — his fundamentals, protections and all that stuff which will come. But, for his first game I thought he handled the pressure, the noise, the cadence, the huddle, the tempo, I thought was really good, so there is a lot to build on. Obviously, some correctable things with everybody on offense. We’ll just go back to work.”

Gruden was impressed with what Case Keenum did in his short time in the game as well.

“I thought he moved the ball pretty well; had a big third-down-and-15 touchdown pass, saw the field, stepped up and threw a nice touchdown,” Gruden said.

There’s still three weeks left in the preseason and the coach doesn’t seem ready to give any of his three quarterbacks the nod just yet.

“I don’t want to come to any conclusions right now,” he said. “There’s more work to be had. I’m hoping somebody takes it over. That’s what we’re hoping for, but all three of these guys are good players and they’re going to make their share of great throws and great plays.”

On Saturday, however, all three quarterback struggled during practice.

Landon Collins picked off Colt McCoy during an 11-on-11 session and returned it for a touchdown. Haskins was intercepted a couple times during drill work and Keenum didn’t seem to get into a good rhythm Saturday as well.

Injuries

Adrian Peterson was back on the practice field and running with the first team on Saturday.

Quinton Dunbar had the day off. He didn’t dress for practice.

Trey Quinn did not practice as well.

Fourth string quarterback Josh Woodrum has a torn pectoral muscle, which he suffered in the Thursday’s game. He will be out for quite some time, so the team worked out a couple quarterbacks after practice. Among them was former Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook.

The team will be on the field Sunday morning for its final practice in Richmond. They will practice in Ashburn, Virginia, on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FedEx Field.

Former football coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan was at practice on Saturday hanging out with his brother Rob.

Follow along as George Wallace covers training camp in Richmond:



Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.