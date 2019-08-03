Thousands of fans turn out for Redskins Fan Appreciation Day

The Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Virginia, was packed with fans decked out in their best burgundy and gold gear to watch the Redskins prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

Fans got a chance to take part in giveaways, a youth fitness obstacle course and other interactive events. Mariah Gilbert and her twin sister, McKenzie, who both live in Richmond, came out to take it all in, but their focus wasn’t exactly on the players.

“We’re here for the cheerleaders,” Mariah said.

Also among the crowd was Starla McCormick and her daughter. McCormick said that she has been a fan since she was a child.

“It’s always been on my bucket list to come up here and spend the day watching them,” she said.

All the way from Fredericksburg, Virginia, Tristan Deuterman came with one goal — getting his football signed. As the players wrapped up practice and made their way around the field to sign autographs, Deuterman was ready, with his eye on Ryan Kerrigan.

“I haven’t gotten his autograph yet,” he said.

Redskins players gather around and sign footballs and other Skins merch during Saturday's fan appreciation day. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) A Redskins player signs fans' Skins swag during Redskins' fan appreciation day on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) The Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Virginia, was packed with fans decked out in their best burgundy and gold gear to watch the Redskins prepare for the upcoming NFL season. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) Cam Sims greets fans and signs merchandise. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) Da'Ron Payne signs a fan's Redskins swag during Saturday's fan appreciation day. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) Many young fans wait for the players to make their rounds and sign their footballs, shirts and more. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) The Redskins show off their warm up during the fan appreciation day. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) The sun was hot but the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Virginia, was packed with fans decked out in their best burgundy and gold gear to watch the Redskins prepare for the upcoming NFL season. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) Fans watch as the Redskins practice on Saturday. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) Redskins players warm up and practice during Saturday's fan appreciation day. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) The Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Virginia, was packed with fans decked out in their best burgundy and gold gear to watch the Redskins prepare for the upcoming NFL season. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) Fans brave the heat to make it to the fan appreciation day. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

