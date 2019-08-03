Thousands of fans turn out for Redskins Fan Appreciation Day

The Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Virginia, was packed with fans decked out in their best burgundy and gold gear to watch the Redskins prepare for the upcoming NFL season.
The Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Virginia, was packed with fans decked out in their best burgundy and gold gear to watch the Redskins prepare for the upcoming NFL season.
Fans got a chance to take part in giveaways, a youth fitness obstacle course and other interactive events. Mariah Gilbert and her twin sister, McKenzie, who both live in Richmond, came out to take it all in, but their focus wasn’t exactly on the players.
“We’re here for the cheerleaders,” Mariah said.
Also among the crowd was Starla McCormick and her daughter. McCormick said that she has been a fan since she was a child.
“It’s always been on my bucket list to come up here and spend the day watching them,” she said.
All the way from Fredericksburg, Virginia, Tristan Deuterman came with one goal — getting his football signed. As the players wrapped up practice and made their way around the field to sign autographs, Deuterman was ready, with his eye on Ryan Kerrigan.