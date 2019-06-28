Washington cornerback Josh Norman donates $18,000 to immigrant detention center in Texas

Norman first felt compelled to act last year when he heard of the now-reversed "zero-tolerance" immigration policy that led to thousands of families being separated at the US-Mexico border.

Josh Norman’s mission of helping families impacted by the border crisis continues.

The 31-year-old Washington cornerback donated $18,000 on Thursday to the Humanitarian Respite Center, a detention center run by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in McAllen, Texas. The charity’s executive director shared a photo of the NFL star with the large check on Twitter.

“Kudos to Josh Norman with the Washington Redskins for visiting the humanitarian respite center/McAllen today & contributing to our response to restore human dignity,” Norma Seni Pimentel wrote in a tweet.

Norman first felt compelled to act last year when he heard of the now-reversed “zero-tolerance” immigration policy that led to thousands of families being separated at the US-Mexico border, he told USA Today. Norman then went on a shopping spree in San Antonio, buying toys, toiletries, water, snacks and backpacks at a Walmart and delivering those to children.

“It really doesn’t take a lot to be a good human,” Norman told USA Today at the time. “We can’t do anything about the people running our government and making the laws, besides voting for them. But you don’t have to agree with laws to do some good. Just try to change lives. Try to show some love.”

Norman also donated $100,000 and raised another $150,000 to help residents of Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Maria, The Washington Post reported in 2018. He also gives back to his hometown of Greenwood, South Carolina, through his foundation, Starz24.

Norman, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Washington in 2016, will earn a base salary of $11 million this upcoming season.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.