202
Home » Washington Redskins » Redskins QB Alex Smith…

Redskins QB Alex Smith on playing again: ‘That’s the plan’

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 2:05 pm 06/21/2019 02:05pm
2 Shares
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith says he hopes to play football again but still needs to make basic progress like relearning how to run after breaking his right leg.

In an interview during a massage at a shopping mall with “The Oh My Goff Show,” posted Friday on YouTube, Smith said “the steps I’m at right now are lifestyle steps,” such as being able to play with his kids.

Asked whether he will return to football, Smith replied, “That’s the plan.”

The 35-year-old Smith broke his right tibia and fibula during a game in November and needed multiple operations. He is still wearing a stabilizing frame on his lower right leg and says he could need it for another 1½ months.

The Redskins finished 7-9 last season and drafted Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the first round.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington Redskins Washington, DC Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!