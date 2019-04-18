202
Redskins sign Ioannidis to multiyear extension

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 6:48 pm 04/18/2019 06:48pm
Washington Redskins defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis (98) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have signed defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis to a multiyear contract extension.

The team announced the deal Thursday, which is a reported three-year, $21.75 million extension. Ioannidis started nine games last season and finished third on the Redskins with a career-high 7½ sacks.

Ioannidis, 25, has become a regular in Washington’s defensive line rotation after being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. In three NFL seasons, the Temple product has 66 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovery in 38 games.

With homegrown Ioannidis, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Tim Settle and 2018 pickup Caleb Brantley, the Redskins could have five defensive linemen 25 or younger next season.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork contributed to this report.

