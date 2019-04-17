Redskins release 2019 schedule

The Redskins schedule for 2019 has been released. These are the dates and times the team will be playing.

Preseason:

Thursday, Aug. 8: at Cleveland Browns (NBC4/NBC Sports Washington) 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15: vs. CINCINNATI BENGALS (NBC4/NBC Sports Washington) 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22: at Atlanta Falcons (NBC4/NBC Sports Washington) 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29: vs. BALTIMORE RAVENS (NBC4/NBC Sports Washington) 7:30 p.m.

Regular season:

Sunday, Sept. 8 at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX) 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15 vs. DALLAS COWBOYS (FOX) 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23 vs. CHICAGO BEARS (ESPN) 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 at New York Giants (FOX) 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6 vs. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (CBS) 1 p.m.*

Sunday, Oct. 13 at Miami Dolphins (FOX) 1 p.m.*

Sunday, Oct. 20 vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (FOX) 1 p.m.*

Thursday, Oct. 24 at Minnesota Vikings (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)# 8:20 p.m.*

Sunday, Nov. 3 at Buffalo Bills (FOX) 1 p.m.*

Sunday, Nov. 10 BYE

Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. NEW YORK JETS (CBS) 1 p.m.*

Sunday, Nov. 24 vs. DETROIT LIONS (FOX) 1 p.m.*

Sunday, Dec. 1 at Carolina Panther (CBS) 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 at Green Bay Packers (FOX) 1 p.m.*

Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (FOX) 1 p.m.*

Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. NEW YORK GIANTS (FOX) 1 p.m.*

Sunday, Dec. 29 at Dallas Cowboys (FOX) 1 p.m.*

Postseason:

Jan. 4-5: NFL Wild Card Weekend

Jan. 11-12: NFL Divisional Weekend

Sunday, Jan. 19: NFL Conference Championship Games

Sunday, Jan. 26: 2020 NFL Pro Bowl (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida)

Sunday, Feb. 2: Super Bowl LIV (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida)

