Ravens release 2019 schedule

The Baltimore Ravens have released the team’s 2019 schedule on ESPN. Below are the dates and times the team is playing:
Sun, Sept. 8 at Miami 1 p.m. CBS
Sun, Sept. 15 vs. Arizona 1 p.m. Fox
Sun, Sept. 22 at Kansas City 1 p.m. CBS
Sun, Sept. 29 vs. Cleveland 1 p.m. CBS
Sun, Oct. 6 at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. CBS
Sun, Oct. 13 vs. Cincinnati 1 p.m. CBS
Sun, Oct. 20 at Seattle 4:25 p.m. FOX
BYE
Sun, Nov. 3 vs New England 8:20 p.m. NBC
Sun, Nov. 10 at Cincinnati 1 p.m. CBS
Sun, Nov. 17 vs. Houston 1 p.m. CBS
Mon, Nov. 25 at Los Angeles 8:15 p.m. ESPN
Sun, Dec. 1 vs San Francisco 1 p.m. Fox
Sun, Dec. 8 at Buffalo 1 p.m. CBS
Thu, Dec. 12 vs. New York 8:20 p.m. Fox
Sun, Dec. 22 at Cleveland 1 p.m. CBS
Sun, Dec. 29 vs Pittsburgh 1 p.m. CBS
