202
Home » Washington Redskins » Redskins 2019 NFL Draft…

Redskins 2019 NFL Draft Blueprint: Top choices for all 9 picks

By Rob Woodfork April 17, 2019 1:01 am 04/17/2019 01:01am
Share

I know it seems like this is said annually, but the Washington Redskins need just about everything entering this year’s NFL Draft.

For the second straight year, the Redskins are coming off a season in which their depth was tested by an ungodly rash of injuries, especially at quarterback and along the offensive line. Given the ‘Skins were literally signing players off the street to play those positions during the 2018 season, it would be stunning if those needs aren’t addressed in the draft.

Speaking of which: This exercise assumes the Redskins aren’t trading for Josh Rosen (which currently appears to be a safe bet) so QB remains high on the list of needs, perhaps even the priority in the first round. This gallery also assumes the ‘Skins stay pat with their present picks, though I don’t necessarily believe that will be the case when Day 1 rolls around Thursday.

So, here are the five players (in order) the Redskins should look to select when they’re on the clock with the 15th overall pick in Round 1, and whom they should target in the ensuing rounds.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
2019 nfl draft nfl draft NFL News rob woodfork Sports Washington Redskins washington redskins
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
20 years ago: Remembering Columbine
Today in History: April 17
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Celebrity birthdays April 14-20
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
15 ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired dishes
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Easter recipes
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
Celebrity deaths
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600