Redskins 2019 NFL Draft Blueprint: Top choices for all 9 picks

Should the Redskins select Bullis-grad Dwayne Haskins with their first round pick? Who do they target with their compensatory picks? WTOP's Rob Woodfork goes round-by-round and points out the 'Skins' best options in the 2019 NFL Draft.
I know it seems like this is said annually, but the Washington Redskins need just about everything entering this year’s NFL Draft.
For the second straight year, the Redskins are coming off a season in which their depth was tested by an ungodly rash of injuries, especially at quarterback and along the offensive line. Given the ‘Skins were literally signing players off the street to play those positions during the 2018 season, it would be stunning if those needs aren’t addressed in the draft.
Speaking of which: This exercise assumes the Redskins aren’t trading for Josh Rosen (which currently appears to be a safe bet) so QB remains high on the list of needs, perhaps even the priority in the first round. This gallery also assumes the ‘Skins stay pat with their present picks, though I don’t necessarily believe that will be the case when Day 1 rolls around Thursday.
So, here are the five players (in order) the Redskins should look to select when they’re on the clock with the 15th overall pick in Round 1, and whom they should target in the ensuing rounds.
