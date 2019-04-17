Redskins 2019 NFL Draft Blueprint: Top choices for all 9 picks

Should the Redskins select Bullis-grad Dwayne Haskins with their first round pick? Who do they target with their compensatory picks? WTOP's Rob Woodfork goes round-by-round and points out the 'Skins' best options in the 2019 NFL Draft.

I know it seems like this is said annually, but the Washington Redskins need just about everything entering this year’s NFL Draft.

For the second straight year, the Redskins are coming off a season in which their depth was tested by an ungodly rash of injuries, especially at quarterback and along the offensive line. Given the ‘Skins were literally signing players off the street to play those positions during the 2018 season, it would be stunning if those needs aren’t addressed in the draft.

Speaking of which: This exercise assumes the Redskins aren’t trading for Josh Rosen (which currently appears to be a safe bet) so QB remains high on the list of needs, perhaps even the priority in the first round. This gallery also assumes the ‘Skins stay pat with their present picks, though I don’t necessarily believe that will be the case when Day 1 rolls around Thursday.

So, here are the five players (in order) the Redskins should look to select when they’re on the clock with the 15th overall pick in Round 1, and whom they should target in the ensuing rounds.

Round 1a. (15th overall) Daniel Jones — QB, Duke Taking Jones at 15 may have initially been considered a bit of a reach, but his fit within the Redskins’ scheme makes this selection a distinct possibility, although some mock drafts have Jones pegged to go off the board sooner to a more QB-needy team that trades up in front of Washington. He’s worked with David Cutcliffe, whom you may recall helped develop the Manning brothers into first overall picks, so Jones may be a tad overrated despite a lackluster NFL combine. If Jones is the ‘Skins’ guy, they may have to mortgage future picks to get him — even if his talent level is on par with someone still available when the Redskins pick 46th overall. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

