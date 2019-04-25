Full list of Redskins 2019 draft picks

The Washington Redskins selected Bullis-grad Dwayne Haskins with their first round NFL draft pick Thursday night. Here's every one of their 2019 draft selections.

This pick is everything the Redskins could have dreamed. The team addressed perhaps its biggest need with a big name talent with local ties — and didn’t have to mortgage their future by trading up to do it. The Bullis-grad stays home and the ‘Skins can try and seduce an apathetic fan base into coming back to FedEx Field to see if he can develop into one of the NFL’s bright young stars.

Haskins, considered by many as the top QB in the draft, was selected with the 15th overall pick. He was the third QB taken; Arizona made Kyler Murray the first overall pick and the New York Giants surprisingly took Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick.

