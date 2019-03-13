Reports: Redskins sign Adrian Peterson to 2-year deal

After enjoying a career resurgence in Washington in 2018, Adrian Peterson has signed a two-year, $8 million deal to return to the Redskins, according to multiple reports.

RB Adrian Peterson just called me and told me “I am going back to the #Redskins. It will be a 2-year deal. I feel like we made some good moves to get to where we are trying to go.” — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2019

Peterson, who turns 34 on March 21, had a career resurgence in Washington last season, running 251 times for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games despite being signed before the Redskins’ last game of the preseason.

The 12-year pro made NFL history throughout the 2018 season, moving into eighth-place on the all-time rushing yardage list (13,318) and tying Hall-of-Famer Jim Brown for fifth-place on the career rushing touchdowns list with 106.

Peterson’s role may not be as prominent in 2019; Derrius Guice, the Redskins’ 2018 second-round selection, is expected to return from a season-ending knee injury that cost him his rookie season.

