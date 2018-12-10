202.5
Redskins show no signs of life, lose to the Giants

By George Wallace | @GWallaceWTOP December 10, 2018 2:57 am 12/10/2018 02:57am
Mark Sanchez made his first start and was very ineffective, completing 6-14 passes for 38 yards and two interceptions, one of which was returned nine yards for a touchdown.

WASHINGTON — The Redskins took the field on Sunday knowing that the playoffs were mathematically still within reach. The 4-8 Giants were in town and playing without one of their best offensive weapons in Odell Beckham Jr.

But Washington proceeded to turn in an embarrassing performance on both sides of the ball en route to a 40-16 loss to the Giants. They allowed the Giants to score 40 points for the first time since 2015. It was 40-0 before the Redskins showed any sign of life.

Mark Sanchez made his first start and was very ineffective, completing 6-14 passes for 38 yards and two interceptions, one of which was returned nine yards for a touchdown. He was also sacked five times and finished with a quarterback rating of 10.7.

Jay Gruden then turned to Josh Johnson, who was signed on Tuesday. Before Sunday, Johnson hadn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2011. He gave the team some life, mainly because the threat of his legs as he ran the ball seven times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 11/16 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Johnson will start next week in Jacksonville.

To make matters worse, tight end Jordan Reed had to be helped to the locker room with a foot injury in the first half and he did not return.

The defense was carrying this team to a 5-2 record, giving up an average of 350 yards per game. Since then, they have imploded and are unable to get off the field by making plays. The defense has no excuse. As for an explanation, D.J. Swearinger didn’t mix words after the game.

“Can’t say the players, man. We’re the same players,” he said. “We’re the same guys. We put in the same work. We’re practicing, bro. I don’t know. I can’t give you no answer to that because I’m not the coach.”

The Giants were comfortable in this one by the second quarter. They led 34-0 at the half and Eli Manning along with Saquan Barkley sat the entire fourth quarter. Manning threw three touchdown passes and Barkley ran for 170 yards and a 78 yard touchdown.

The lack of discipline continues to be a problem for Jay Gruden’s team. The Redskins were penalized 15 times on Sunday for 135 yards.

All eyes turn to Jacksonville as the Redskins prepare to head down there next week on a four-game losing streak with their fourth starting quarterback of the season. Will they show any fight, or will we have to witness more of what we saw on Sunday?

